President launches 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan'

New Delhi, March 29 President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday launched the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain Campaign 2022' here and sought people's cooperation in making it the biggest water conservation drive in the history.

Urging everyone to work on the focused interventions of this edition of the campaign, the President said that district magistrates and village sarpanchs would have to play a crucial role in motivating the local populace for active participation of each individual in water conservation work.

He also urged everyone to take a pledge that just as the largest vaccination drive in history is being carried out in India, in the same way, "we all would make this campaign the biggest water conservation campaign in the history."

Noting the exemplary work done by the national water award-winners for water management in their respective fields, the President said that on the basis of such examples, "we could find hope for a water-secure future."

He also expressed confidence that these awards would usher in water consciousness in the minds of the people and help in bringing about a behavioural change.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor