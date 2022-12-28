President Murmu calls for keeping culture, traditions alive

Hyderabad, Dec 28 President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday emphasised the need to keep "our culture, traditions and customs alive", saying "it would also help to preserve our heritage".

She said this while addressing the Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, Telangana at Bhadrachalam.

Noting that tribal people, especially from the Koya community, gather to offer prayers to Sammakka Saralamma, the President said that such festivals and gatherings strengthen social harmony. With these activities, our traditions continue to grow from generation to generation, she said.

She appreciated the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, Telangana for organising this Sammelan. She was happy to note that the Parishad is constantly striving for the overall development of the forest dwellers.

The President said that active participation of women in all dimensions of progress is essential for the overall development of our society and country. She said that it is a matter of satisfaction that Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad is running development centres to take women forward in the direction of economic empowerment.

The Parishad is also organising camps in tribal areas to raise awareness about rural development. She appreciated the Parishad for such welfare and developmental initiatives.

She earlier laid the foundation stone for the development of pilgrimage facilities at Bhadrachalam Group of Temples under Pilgrimage Rejuvenational and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism

She noted that the famous temples of Telangana are visited by lakhs of pilgrims.

She said that out of domestic and foreign tourists, a large number are pilgrims. In this way, pilgrimage tourism has a huge contribution in enhancing domestic tourism.

The President said that tourism increases the livelihood opportunities and income of the people and also strengthens the local economy.

She also appreciated the Ministry of Tourism for giving a boost to the spiritual and cultural tourism through the development of pilgrimage sites under the 'PRASHAD' scheme.

Subsequently, the President visited Ramappa Temple (Rudreshwara Temple) in Warangal district where she laid foundation stones for development of tourism infrastructure and restoration of Kameshwaralaya Temple.

