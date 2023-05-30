President Murmu to inaugurate super specialty hospital in Chennai

Published: May 30, 2023

Chennai, May 30 President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chennai on June 15 to inaugurate a super specialty hospital in Guindy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had personally called on President Murmu in New Delhi to request her to inaugurate the hospital.

The seven-storey 1,000-bed hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 230 crore in Chennai. The hospital will have all facilities including cardiothoracic surgery, neuro surgery, surgical gastroenterology, medical and surgical oncology, vascular surgery and urology.

