President Murmu to inaugurate super specialty hospital in Chennai

Chennai, May 30 President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chennai on June 15 to inaugurate a super specialty hospital in Guindy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had personally called on President Murmu in New Delhi to request her to inaugurate the hospital.

The seven-storey 1,000-bed hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 230 crore in Chennai. The hospital will have all facilities including cardiothoracic surgery, neuro surgery, surgical gastroenterology, medical and surgical oncology, vascular surgery and urology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor