Prez poll: Murmu will get more votes than expected, says Goa CM

Panaji, July 14 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will get more votes than expected as the BJP has 'numbers' in the state at present.

Murmu on Thursday afternoon arrived in Goa to seek support from the MPs and the MLAs for the upcoming July 18 election.

Apart from the support of MLAs, BJP has two members of Parliament Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar.

Twenty MLAs of BJP, along with two MGP and three independent MLAs, rushed to the hotel in the capital city, after the assembly session was adjourned early on Thursday, to meet Draupadi Murmu.

Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar and other senior BJP leaders were present.

Chief Minister Sawant, after the meeting with Murmu, speaking to reporters said that apart from support of BJP's 20 MLAs, two of MGP and three independent, Murmu will get more votes.

"We are hopeful that Draupadi Murmu will get more votes than the number we have at present. Apart from 25 MLAs, we have appealed to other MLAs too to vote for her, we are hopeful to get more votes," Sawant said.

MP Vinay Tendulkar said that Draupadi Murmu will get maximum votes from Goa.

"She will win with majority votes," Tendulkar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor