Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Raipur to attend Congress' 85th plenary session

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Raipur on Saturday to attend the 85th plenary session of the party.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel received her at the airport.

Flower petals were laid out on the streets to welcome Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders in Raipur.

The 85th plenary session of the Congress party began on Friday in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address the session on Saturday.

The plenary will on Saturday also discuss resolutions including political and economic ones.

Former Party chief Rahul Gandhi will address the plenary on February 26.

A meeting of the steering committee was held on Friday to decide the agenda of the plenary session.

The Steering Committee decided to go for nomination members to Congress Working Committee (CWC) in view of the challenges faced by the party and the proposed amendments to the party's constitution.

There was some speculation that Congress may opt for elections to CWC, a demand that has been raised from time to time by sections in the party. CWC is the highest-decision-making body of Congress.

"During the Steering Committee meeting today, members gave their opinion and with everyone's consent the committee decided that the party president should be given the power of selecting CWC members," party leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

He said 16 articles and 32 rules are proposed to be amended and an important amendment was to provide 50 per cent reservation in the working committee for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and youth below the age of 50.

Asked if no one from the Gandhi family was present in the meeting of the steering committee and if their concurrence were taken, Ramesh said the discussion was held among those present in the meeting.

The Subjects Committee held a discussion on the party resolutions on Friday. In his opening remarks, Kharge talked about the challenges including the assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

He attacked the BJP-led government saying democracy and the Constitution were under threat.

Noting that 84 sessions of the party have been held since its formation in 1885, he said the plenary this year holds special significance as it marks 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi was elected the Congress president.

He hoped that the plenary will be a milestone in the party's journey.

The party is likely to amend the constitution to confer party leaders who have been Prime Ministers and party chiefs permanence in the CWC.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor