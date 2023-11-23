Projects worth Rs 7.16 lakh cr to be launched in groundbreaking ceremony in UP

Lucknow, Nov 23 Projects worth over Rs 7.16 lakh crore will be launched in Uttar Pradesh during the first phase of Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC) for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February this year.

Among divisions, Meerut tops with investment proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore set for implementation during the GBC while Jhansi, Mirzapur, Lucknow and Varanasi are the other four among the top five divisions which will see the implementation of the highest number of investment proposals on the ground during the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning here that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are now underway to implement investment proposals worth nearly Rs 40 lakh crore received during the UPGIS held this year.

Seeing the excellent possibilities, the industrial sector has decided to invest in all 18 divisions of the state.

However, the interest of investors varies in different divisions with Meerut division topping the list, followed by Jhansi, Mirzapur, Lucknow and Varanasi respectively.

In terms of divisions, investment proposals worth Rs 2,55,097 crore are set for implementation in Meerut division, followed by Jhansi division with Rs 91,128 crore, Mirzapur division with 85,104 crore, Lucknow division with 48,770 crore, Varanasi division with 37,372 crore, Bareilly division with Rs 35,322 crore, Ayodhya division with Rs 23,921 crore, Agra division with Rs 23,706 crore, Kanpur division with Rs 22,992 crore, Moradabad division with Rs 17,833 crore, Prayagraj division with Rs 17,780 crore, Gorakhpur division with Rs 15,600 crore, Saharanpur division with Rs 12,413 crore, Aligarh division with Rs 9,873 crore, Chitrakoot division with Rs 9,213 crore, Devipatan division with Rs 3,954 crore, Azamgarh division with Rs 3,400 crore and Basti with proposals worth Rs 3,018 crore.

In the Bundelkhand region, Jhansi and Chitrakoot divisions are prepared for investments exceeding one lakh crore. In this regard, the Jhansi division holds the second position in the state.

Similarly, in the Purvanchal region, Mirzapur and Varanasi divisions are included in the top five, apart from this, huge investment is also ready to be implemented in Gorakhpur and Azamgarh divisions.

