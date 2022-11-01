Promising to make Himachal drug free, Shah for repeating BJP govt

Shimla, Nov 1 Promising to make the state drug free, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people to repeat the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

"Repeat the BJP government in Himachal and we will make the state drug free," Shah said at an election rally in Sihunta in the Bhatiyat assembly constituency in Chamba district.

Urging the people to give up the tradition of changing governments every five years, Shah said in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress always played politics over donning the caps.

He was indirectly replying to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi appeal a day earlier, asking the voters to oust the BJP from power for a bright future. "Change in the government every five years good for people," she said at an election rally in Mandi town.

Slamming the Gandhi family, he said the Congress is "Maa-bete ki party", while a party like the BJP that has given a chance to a "Chai wala" to become the Prime Minister.

Saying that the double engine government has given the state many infrastructure projects, the Union Minister said the Central government has sanctioned several projects to the state.

"We have made a medical device park in Nalagarh which will give jobs to 10,000 people. We have also built the Atal tunnel that will promote tourism throughout the year."

Taking a jibe at state Congress unit chief Pratibha Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Keonthal state, Shah said: "Now it is not the era of the kings and queens, it is the era of the public."

Urging the people for giving one more chance to the incumbent government, he said this time there will be 'rivaj badlega' (electoral traditions will change).

"They say Himachal has a tradition. One time there is the Congress and the next time the BJP. This time the tradition will change. One time the BJP and every time there is the BJP."

"The enthusiasm of mothers, sisters and the youth is telling that the people of the state have made up their mind to elect the BJP again for the progress and development of Himachal," he added.

Later, Shah, who is on a two-day tour of the state, addressed a public meeting in Karsog in Mandi district.

