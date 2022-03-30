Protests over K-Rail project in Kerala continue

Thiruvananthapuram, March 30 After two days break, the protests against K-Rail project started on Wednesday with people, mostly women at a village in Kollam district coming out strongly against it and vowed that they will take drastic steps if any survey is undertaken.

On account of the strong protests, the laying of marking stones was abandoned and the team left the place.

Ajay Kumar, a 62-year-old man who slogged for several decades in Saudi Arabia, said that he has placed a cooking gas cylinder in front of his house and the moment any official enters his compound to lay the stone, he will switch on the gas.

His wife, who was also very vocal, showed a rope that was tied on a tree in their compound and warned if anyone dares to enter, the rope will be used to hang him.

"We have been living here for long and we do not want to leave from here. Just nearby to our home is a huge compound of a church, why are they very particular that the track should pass through our homes and not through the church compound," asked another angry local resident.

Meanwhile at Tripunithura in Ernakulam, the local residents are peeved as marking stones were laid three decades ago, but nothing happened.

"This stone was laid when my daughter was just 3 years old and today my daughter has a child and now we are shocked that K-Rail is also going to come and lay the marking stones. Nothing has happened to the stone that was laid then and as a result, we are not able to sell our land as none will buy and as a result we are unable to give our daughter anything. Please allow us to have a life," wailed the grand mother.

However at Malappuram, the scenes were reversed as the local CPI-M leaders arrived at the house of Ashiq, where last week a marking stone was laid and pulled out immediately by the protesting Congress workers and after telling them that the Vijayan government will give more than adequate compensation, all of them put back the stone in their compound.

"I was not here when the stone was pulled out and now we are convinced with the explanation that has now been told that the state government will ensure more than adequate compensation for the land that will be taken over. So we have no problems," said Ashiq.

Likewise at Kozhikode on Wednesday, CPI-M district secretary P. Mohanan was seen going around where marking stones were laid.

