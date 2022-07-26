Protests planned in TN against arrest of 6 fishermen by SL

Chennai, July 26 Massive protests have been planned in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram area against the arrest of six fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen were arrested on July 20 for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters.

The development sparked protests in many parts of Tamil Nadu.

K. Senthilnathan, President, Fishermen Association of Ramanathapuram, told : "The fishermen are now apprehensive of going to the sea fearing arrest for crossing the IMBL. Six of our fellow fishermen are in jail since July 20 and their mechanised boat has also been impounded. We demand the government of India to strongly against this injustice.

"We have no other options but to conduct massive protests to highlight the plea of our brethren who are languishing in Lankan jails."

Some 92 costly fishing boats are currently in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy leading to major losses of fishermen living in Ramanathapuram, Dhanushkodi, Nagapattinam, and other fishing hamlets.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar requesting him to intervene in the matter and secure the release of all fishermen, and their boats seized by the Sri Lankan authorities.

