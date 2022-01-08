Puducherry: BJP delegation meets Lt Governor, submits memorandum over PM's security breach in Punjab
A delegation of Puducherry Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders called on Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday and submitted a memorandum regarding the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit.
Led by BJP state president V Saminathan, the delegation included state ministers, MP and several MLAs and party office bearers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday.
( With inputs from ANI )
