Puducherry: BJP delegation meets Lt Governor, submits memorandum over PM's security breach in Punjab

A delegation of Puducherry Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders called on Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday and submitted a memorandum regarding the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit.

Led by BJP state president V Saminathan, the delegation included state ministers, MP and several MLAs and party office bearers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor