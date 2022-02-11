Puducherry BJP leaders to meet CM for allocating posts to independent MLAs

Puducherry, Feb 11 The BJP leadership of Puducherry will soon meet Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to sort out issues with the Independent legislators supporting the NDA government.

These MLA's had recently expressed their resentment at not being considered for any Government postings had met the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Close on the heels of the meeting, senior BJP leaders of the Union Territory met on Thursday along with the party in charge of Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Surana.

The BJP senior leaders will meet Chief Minister to have a discussion regarding the postings for the MLAs as Chairmen in Public Sector undertakings, boards, corporations, and quasi-government bodies.

Surana also met the three independent MLAs along with the BJP legislators at the party state headquarters on Thursday.

Nirmal Kumar Surana told on Friday: "The MLAs told me that they want to do more for the people for which they need to be in power."

The chief minister had expressed his inability to post Chairman inboard, corporations and quasi-government bodies as most of them were making losses.

Surana, however, said that the BJP leadership would try and convince the Chief Minister regarding the urgency in posting these MLA's into the corporations or boards.

Notably, the local body elections to the UT are on cards and the BJP which does not have a ground in the territory wants to make its presence felt and hence want the independent MLAs who are aligning with the party to be given positions of power.

