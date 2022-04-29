Pune NGO to PM: Donate discarded loudspeakers for 'distance education' in J&K

Pune, April 29 In a unique initiative, an NGO has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to donate all the loudspeakers taken off mosques and other religious places for enabling 'distance education' in far-flung schools and junior colleges in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, or other border states.

Against the backdrop of the recent move by the Uttar Pradesh government to yank off loudspeakers from many religious places in that state, the Pune-based 'Sarhad' has written to the Prime Minister on the issue.

Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar said that thousands of these public address systems have been removed and may be rendered useless, to finally end up in the 'kabadi'

