Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: ‘A new anti-Mafia era’ Sidhu congratulates Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After the harsh defeat of Congress in Punjab, Congress the Punjab president resigned from his post. And Aam Aadmi Party won in the state with heavy numbers, to which Sidhu congratulate Bhagwant Mann as he took charge of Punjab now as the CM.

Sidhu on his Twitter wrote, "The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects… Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations…hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies… best always."

The AAP on Punjab assembly elections 2022 marked the thumping win over Congress. Yesterday, Bhagwant Mann took an oath. Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday also congratulated Chief Minister-designate of Punjab Bhagwant Mann for his oath-taking ceremony, he also said that he hoped the state will flourish under his leadership.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann ji for the oath ceremony! Hope that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood, and new perspective will flourish in Punjab," Yadav said in a tweet.