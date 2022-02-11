Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases digital door-to-door campaign for Punjab people

AAP is all set for the assembly elections in Punjab. The party's CM face Bhagwant Mann has now released a digital door-to-door campaign ahead of assembly polls in the state. Launching the campaign the leader said people can give a call on the number 9882798827 or visit a web portal to ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab directly from AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. And after giving a miss call the from the Aam Aadmi Party will be sent on people's mobiles. The campaign is launched in Amritsar.

The leader also gives 11 topics on which people can ask questions, which are electricity, women's safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking, unemployment. Along with Kejriwal, Mann will also answer the questions of the public. Talking about the change Mann said, people are fed up of corruption in Punjab and they want change now.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



