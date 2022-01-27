Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP to release its new campaign song for Punjab polls

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, the AAP has released the teaser for its new campaign song. And the full song is going to launch at 5 pm today. The song includes the names of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP CM face for Punjab Bhagwant Mann.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal declared Bhagwant Mann the candidate name of AAP for Punjab Assembly polls. And the CM face for AAP was chosen by the audience through phone polls. And Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district, Punjab.

Sangrur MP and former stand-up comic Bhagwant Mann is elected by a reality show-like telephone poll with 93% of 21 lakh votes while Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu curiously ended up with the second-highest votes.

Bhagwant Mann is an Indian politician and former actor. Since May 2014, he is the Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha for Sangrur constituency, Punjab. Bhagwant Mann also acted in National Award-winning Film " Main Maa Punjab Dee" Directed by Balwant Dullat.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.