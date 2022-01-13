Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to make Bhagwant Mann the CM candidate for Punjab?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wants to make Bhagwant Mann the CM candidate for Punjab from Aam Aadmi Party. Arvind Kejriwal during his interaction with the media, said Bhagwant Mann is very close to him, and he wants to make him the CM candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me, he is like a younger brother. I was also saying that we should make him the CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, but he said let the people of Punjab decide this" said Arvind Kejriwal.

He also said that some leaders have their wives or children candidates but I want Bhagwant Mann to be the face of Punjab. While on Wednesday Kejriwal said he would reveal the candidate name for CM in Punjab next week now, it will be interesting to see who will be the CM candidate for Punjab from Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.