Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann takes a dig at Congress's CM face Channi

With just a few days left for the Punjab assembly elections, the political parties are doing their best to impress voters and to win the elections. On the same Aam Aadmi Party's CM face Bhagwant Mann has appealed to Punjab voters to vote in his party's favor.

He also took a dig at Congress's CM face for Punjab Channi and said, "Why did Congress pick a King as their CM face in the previous elections? Last time, they elected a Maharaj who did not even open his doors to the public. So why the sudden interest in the poor?."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



