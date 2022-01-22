Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP questions AAP's pick Bhagwant Mann, says he has drinking problem

BJP on Friday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party's CM face for Punjab polls. BJP general Secretary Dushyant Gautam alleged that why the AAP has chosen Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate while his has a drinking problem “While the BJP ruled states that go to poll along with Punjab have double engine governments and focused on development, Congress was immersed in corruption in the state. Chief Minister Channi is corrupt and the facts that came out indicate that he has links with the mafia,” he said.

He also questioned the ruling party Congress in Punjab and said “It (Punjab) has a government that did not bother to protect the dignity of the Prime Minister’s post. Even the Prime Minister is not safe in Punjab."

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also expressed his displeasure over the AAP CM candidate face he said “Look at Uttar Pradesh, where we talk about a double engine government and how efficiently the central schemes were implemented…. But what is being discussed in Punjab…We discuss corruption in CM’s constituency. We discuss the issue of addiction. Drinking is a personal choice. But, if a political party fields a candidate against whom there are allegations in his own constituency and another party has a candidate for whom… in English, we say facts speak for themselves. We have old clippings. I am not saying this. I don’t take any moral position. Drinking is a personal choice. One can have social drinking, but there should be discipline. How can you make such a face the CM candidate in a sensitive border state,”

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.