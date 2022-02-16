Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to release its manifesto ahead of Punjab polls

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, the BJP is going to release its manifesto for the upcoming polls today in Chandigarh. According to reports, the manifesto will be released by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at 4 pm.

The reports are doing rounds that PM Modi will also address a public meeting at Pathankot in Punjab, ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Yesterday, the BJP president JP Nadda in Punjab said "The political parties with a small mindset will bring India and Punjab into a state of compromise. This election is a choice between those who want development of Punjab and those who make plans for destruction."

He also slammed Congress over the 1984 riots, he said "When people of Congress come here, ask them that when 1984 riots broke out & Sikh brothers were killed what did Congress leaders say? "When a big tree falls, the earth shakes." When the dance of death happened, humankind was shamed, Sikhs were burnt, Congress said this."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.