Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP workers gets attack in Pathankot

Ahead of Punjab assembly elections 2022, some people attacked BJP workers at a poll gathering. State BJP chief & party candidate Ashwani Sharma faced injury in Pathankot yesterday. "It shows that the administration is unable to maintain law & order," Sharma said.

Earlier on Wednesday, After filing the nomination from the Bhadaur constituency, Punjab CM Channi later filed his nomination from the Chamkaur Sahib seat, which he has been representing for three terms. Channi after filing the nomination appeals to the voters to make him win by more than 50,000 votes he also turned emotional in his speech.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



