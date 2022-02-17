Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Channi clarifies his 'Bhaiyas' remark says hi statements were distorted

After a remark of Channi of 'won't let Bhaiyas from UP enter Punjab' became so controversial, clarifying this Channi on Thursday said “My statements were distorted. I want to say it again, that Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal come from outside and create obstructions. I have talked about them,”

"My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date,have toiled & taken it on path to development. We've only love for them, nobody can change it" he added.

UP CM also slammed Channi on his statements and said "government will realize the contribution of the laborers from UP if they stop going to other states for work."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.