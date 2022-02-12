Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Channi hits out on Aam Aadmi Party, says "AAP is trying to base its entire game on a pack of lies"

Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party Channi said "The AAP is trying to base its entire game on a pack of lies. They are creating non-issues out of thin air. They made false claims on (illegal mining of) sand. Now, Bhagwant Mann, who is AAP's CM face, has claimed that my property is worth Rs 170 crore. I don't know if he says such things in state of intoxication or if he is not educated enough. I am sending a defamation notice to him. These people have no issues to raise on merit and have resorted to lying to win the election. But my affidavit is a matter of record."

On being asked did Aam Aadmi Party tried to hit at your 'aam aadmi' image, Channi said "They want to tarnish that image. They think they can get away by making false claims about my property and saying that I am a very rich person. My house is the only property that I have. I don't even have any agricultural land in my name. I have no big businesses. My family has limited sources of income."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.