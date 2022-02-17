Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress demands clarification of Kejriwal on Kumar Vishwas's statements

After the former AAP leader, Kumar Vishwas made the sensitive remark on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. He said, "One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)."

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a clarification from Arvind Kejriwal on this issue, Kharge said, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal must clarify on the statement made by his party founder Kumar Vishwas. Punjab is a very sensitive state where maintaining peace is of paramount importance. Kejriwal must show maturity and sensitivity when talking about a border state like Punjab."

A complaint against Kejriwal has also been lodged in this connection by Congress leader Sandip Dikshit at a police station in Mohali. "Kejriwal accepted that he was in contact with separatists for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections in 2017,"

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.