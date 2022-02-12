Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: " Drugs mafia, sand mafia, mining mafia, transport mafia, oil mafia in Punjab": JP Nadda

JP Nadda in Ghanaur, Punjab said Under that his government removed the names of 314 people from the black list and gave them chance to join the mainstream of development, "When peace came after terrorist activities in Punjab, there were about 316 people who were on the black list. The Modi government has removed the names of 314 people from the black list and has also given them a chance to join the mainstream of development," he said.



Talking about the future development in Punjab he said, "It is our endeavor that we want to take Punjab to such a place where there will be peace and brotherhood. All other political parties try to disturb this brotherhood and peace. That's why they need to sit at home."

Talking about Punjab's condition he said "There are drugs mafia, sand mafia, mining mafia, transport mafia, oil mafia in Punjab. If you want freedom from mafia raj, then there is a need to form BJP government in Punjab."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.

