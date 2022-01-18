Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "It’s very sad to know that raid is being conducted on the premises of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s relative" : Arvind Kejriwal

The ED on Tuesday morning has conducted raids at the residence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case. The sources also revealed that the Ten other places have also been raided in Punjab on the same day.

On the same note, Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal said "It’s very sad to know that raid is being conducted on the premises of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s relative in connection with a case of illegal sand mining. Punjab CM & his relatives are involved in illegal sand mining."

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the Punjab assembly polls date to 20 February, earlier the elections were going to be held on 14th February. The EC hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the defer of Punjab assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti in the state. Many parties demanded to postposed the single-phase election in Punjab.

Also, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.