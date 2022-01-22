Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 'lokaan di sarkar' says Capt Amarinder on CM Channi

Capt Amarinder taking a dig at ED's raid on CM Channi's nephew said Channi is nothing but a total failure, the PLC chief said he had done nothing except indulge in postings and transfers after taking over as CM. "Three DGPS have been changed, his home minister has been openly accused in a cabinet meeting by his colleague that money was being taken for the posting of SSP, there was a tug of war on the AG's post... This is not 'lokaan di sarkar' but 'transfer-posting di sarkar', which has now also become 'suitcase di sarkar," he added.

The ED on Tuesday morning has conducted raids at the residence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case. The sources also revealed that the Ten other places have also been raided in Punjab on the same day.

Also, ED has recovered Rs 3.9 crore more from the residential premises of Punjab Chief Minister's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey during raids. An ED official said that around Rs 10.7 crores recovered so far, in the raid. Punjab CM Chaani, also responded to this matter he said, “They’re targetting me and trying to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls. This is not good for democracy. We’re ready to fight this. The same thing happened during Bengal elections.”

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.