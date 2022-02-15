Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Rajnath Singh lashes out on Arvind Kejriwal over drug-free Punjab promise

Campaigning in Faridkot Punjab, BJP leader Rajnath Singh attacked Aam Aadmi Party and said "AAP party has opened liquor stores in every bylane of Delhi & they promise to make Punjab free from drugs? BJP will work to eradicate drugs and terror from the state. You will see the results after one year of formation of our govt here."

This statements of BJP leader come after, Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised the strongest security system in the state, he said "If AAP is voted to power, Punjab Govt will work with the Govt of India to ensure safety & security in the state. Punjab is a sensitive border state. To check the proliferation of drugs & drones, it is necessary for Punjab to have an honest Govt."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.