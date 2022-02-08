Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Sidhu's nephew to contest from Amargarh city in Punjab

While addressing the people in Manvi village of Sangrur district, Congress leader Harish Chaudhary said Navjot Singh Sidhu's nephew Sumit Singh Mann, has earned a ticket to contest the state Assembly elections on his own capabilities, he will be contesting from Amargarh city, "No one has approached anyone for giving ticket to Sumit Singh Mann from Amargarh city but he has been fielded due to his own capabilities and work," Chaudhary said.

Sumit Singh Mann is the son of Dhanwant Singh Mann he is also the relative of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Talking to the media Mann also expressed his abilities to work for the people, "I worked for the country for 12 years, and then worked diligently for Punjab and made policies. I want to work for the people. If the people of Amargarh give a chance to the Congress party, then I will work day and night for them," Mann said.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



