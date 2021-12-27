Punjab Assembly polls: People see future in BJP, leaders from other parties to join soon, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said the people see the future in BJP adding that a host of leaders from other parties in Punjab will join it in coming days.

Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat said, "Political dynamics have been changed in Punjab. Besides several former ministers, many MPs and MLAs have come to our party. In the coming days, leaders from Congress, AAP and SAD are going join BJP. The list of people is long. This itself signifies that people see the future in BJP. "

Shekhawat stressed upon the formation of the alliance of BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls and said that the three parties will contest the elections with a common manifesto.

"In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab Lok Congress chief), Sukhdev S Dhindsa (SAD-Sanyukt Chief) and I have decided that the three parties will contest the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022 in an alliance and common manifesto," he said

Asked about the number of seats, BJP will contest, Shekhawat said, "As far as seat sharing is concerned, it would be premature to comment on this subject. But, I can say that the dynamics have changed. Earlier we used to contest only 23-24 seats with Akali Dal but now the circumstances will not be the same. BJP is a national party, the largest party in the country and the world, everything will happen accordingly."

On the chief minister's face, Punjab in-charge of BJP said that the party maintains the tradition of not focusing on CM's face before the elections and the party contests the elections with the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the announcement of results, the parliamentary board and the legislature party take a decision regarding this.

Asked about the Chandigarh civic polls results, Shekhawat said, "In the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, Aam Aadmi Party is at number one and BJP is at number two. However, perhaps even AAP will not make the mistake of understanding the mood of Chandigarh as the mood of Punjab with this."

Ahead of Assembly elections, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) have formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

A joint manifesto of the allies is also expected to be unveiled ahead of the polls, he added.

Earlier on Monday, BJP National President JP Nadda, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, and SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, along with Shekhawat.

In November, Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok congress' ahead of the Punjab assembly election.

BJP is all set to fight the election in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls early next year.

