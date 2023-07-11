Punjab BJP to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha campaign under Sunil Jakhar’s leadership

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 11 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh extended best wishes to Sunil Jakhar on taking over as the new president of Punjab BJP.

In a statement to the media, Tarun Chugh said that “Sunil Jakhar will take charge as the new Punjab BJP President. Many best wishes. Surely Sunil Jakhar's efficient political experience will give new energy to the Punjab BJP and victory mission in the upcoming elections and will result in victory on the ground with full strength.”

Chugh said that earlier BJP state presidents had worked well for the party, and the party is continuously getting stronger. The contribution of former state president Ashwani Sharma to keep the party organized and active, especially during the farmer's movement, is unforgettable, he said.

Chugh expressed confidence that the party is full of new energy and the party is getting stronger on the ground in Punjab. The party will perform better in the upcoming elections under the leadership of Jakhar.

BJP appointed Sunil Jakhar as president of the Punjab unit on July 4.

BJP has appointed Sunil Jakhar as the party's state president of Punjab; D Purandeshwari has been appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh; former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi becomes the state president of Jharkhand while Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the party's state president of Telangana, replacing Bandi Sanjay.

The party also appointed former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy as a member of the party's National Executive Committee.

As part of the organisational rejig, BJP appointed Etela Rajender, MLA and former Telangana minister as Chairman of the Election Management Committee of the party's state unit for the forthcoming Assembly Elections.

The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

