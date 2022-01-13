Punjab CID DSP captured in sting operation saying protestors were not farmers, but Khalistan supporters: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday termed the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister, adding that a sting operation involving police officials had captured the CID DSP Sukhdev Singh saying that the protestors who had gathered were not farmers, but Khalistan supporters.

"The security breach of Prime Minister was not a mere co-incidence, spontaneous or something that happened suddenly. It was a pre-planned, sponsored and a bloody conspiracy against the Prime Minister. In a sting operation, Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh was heard saying that protestors were not farmers, but Khalistan supporters. Conspiracy details were given to the Senior SSP on January 2 itself. Even when the incident happened on January 5, CID sent information to the higher officials regularly," said Sarma addressing a press conference.

Sarma said that PM chose to travel to Ferozpur via road after a helicopter could not be used due to bad weather and questioned how the protestors came to know about the Prime Minister's travel via road so quickly.

Taking potshot at Punjab government, he added, "The incident happened 10 kilometers away from Punjab-Pakistan border. The area was within the range of drones, snipers and missiles. But still Punjab government failed to make any arrangements for PM's security and on top of that, they planned such a conspiracy against him as it becomes clear from these sting operations."

Sarma questioned Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that if he could not come due to getting in contact with a COVID-19 patient, how could he conduct a press conference without a mask the very next day.

Sarma further said that instead of briefing the Prime Minister or President on the breach, Channi chose to brief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders on the incident. "Congress leaders like Harish Rawat, Srinivas, Navjot Singh Sidhu made insensitive statements. All of this makes it clear that Congress High Command was also involved in the conspiracy against the Prime Minister along with Punjab Chief Minister, who was also trying to get in good books of Congress high command by conspiring against the Prime Minister," he added.

Sarma alleged that considering that calls were coming from foreign countries asking not to take up the subject of Prime Minister's breach to the court, Channi was involved in an international conspiracy against the Prime Minister with radicalised groups.

"On behalf of BJP and people of India, we demand a neutral investigation in the matter. What Congress did is condemnable. It did not benefit them politically. Indians will reply back to you," added Sarma.

Rubbishing Congress's claims that the Prime Minister orchestrated the entire incident in order to avoid the embarrassment due to lack of crowd at his rally, Sarma said that the Punjab police's intelligence reports point out that the meeting had attracted one lakh people.

Sarma stressed that the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should be arrested for his involvement in the security breach.

Supreme Court on Wednesday constituted a five-member committee headed by retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

The other members of the Committee are Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG, DGP Union Territory of Chandigarh, ADGP of Punjab (Security) and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur in Punjab last week due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

( With inputs from ANI )

