Punjab CM hosts farewell for retiring Chief Secretary Janjua

Chandigarh, June 30 In a first of its kind gesture, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hosted a farewell party for Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, who superannuated on Friday, at his office here amidst the presence of large number of IAS officers.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Janjua had served on various positions during his distinguished career of 34 years as an IAS officer.

He said the state government has taken several pro-people decisions in the last one year and the Chief Secretary played a key role in its implementation.

Mann said it was quite challenging to implement the decision to regularise services of contractual teachers, but Janjua has meticulously ensured smooth implementation of all these welfare decisions of the government with the utmost dedication.

He also lauded Janjua for ensuring that people will get the benefits of various pro-people and development oriented schemes of the government at the grassroots.

Extending his warm wishes to Janjua for the future, Mann said his vast experience of serving at different positions was of great help to the government.

He envisioned that Janjua will continue to work for the welfare of Punjab and its people.

Meanwhile, welcoming newly-appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that he will discharge his responsibility to implement the pro-people initiatives and programmes of the government with utmost dedication.

Describing administrative officers as the backbone of the government, he said all officers serving at various capacities are like family to him, adding it is heartening to see that all of them are working tirelessly for the betterment and progress of the state.

Janjua thanked the Chief Minister and said it was due to the trust reposed by him that he was able to implement the pro-people policies of the government in the true spirit while posted as Chief Secretary for one year.

Striking an emotional chord, Janjua said it is for the first time in the history of the state that the Chief Minister had hosted a farewell party for a Chief Secretary on his retirement.

