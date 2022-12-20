Punjab CM meets KCR, discusses national politics

Hyderabad, Dec 20 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday met his Telangana counterpart and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Telangana Chief Minister warmly welcomed his Punjab counterpart with a bouquet of flowers on his arrival at Pragathi Bhavan and took him in.

The two chief ministers discussed the political situation in the country along with the progress of Telangana and governance of the state of Punjab, etc, said a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

In view of formation of BRS party at the national level, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader congratulated KCR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

After the discussions, KCR bid adieu to Mann by offering him a shawl and presenting a memento.

Rajya Sabha Members Joginapally Santosh Kumar, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar, MLCs S. Madhusudhana Chari, Kadiam Srihari, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLAs A. Jeevan Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, Government Chief Advisor Rajeev Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM Secretary Bhoopal Reddy, former MP S. Venugopala Chari, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Ravinder Singh, former members of State BC Commission Ediga Anjaneya Goud and others were present on the occasion.

