Punjab CM protest removal of state IPS officer as Chandigarh SSP

Chandigarh, Dec 13 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has shot a letter to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, who is also Administrator of Chandigarh, to express resentment over the removal of Punjab-cadre IPS officer from post of Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh.

In a letter, he apprised the Governor that post of Senior Superintendent of Police in Chandigarh has traditionally been occupied by a Punjab-cadre IPS oficer, while an IAS officer of Haryana cadre had been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner.

However, Mann said he was surprised to learn that 2009-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre Kuldeep Singh Chahal has been repatriated to Punjab prematurely, and further, much to the dismay of the state, the charge of SSP, Chandigarh, has been given to a Haryana-cadre IPS officer.

He said this move was unwanted and undesirable as this is going to disturb the balance among the states in running the affairs of UT of Chandigarh.

Mann further said if due to some reason SSP Chahal was to be repatriated, then a panel of suitable IPS officers should have been sought from Punjab well in advance.

Seeking the kind intervention of the Governor in the matter, the Chief Minister said the state government will shortly be sending a panel of three IPS officers of Punjab-cadre for the post of SSP, Chandigarh.

He expressed hope that soon an IPS officer of Punjab cadre will be appointed as the SSP in Chandigarh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor