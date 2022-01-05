Punjab CM refused to get on phone to address security lapse during PM Modi's visit to state: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda strongly slammed the Punjab government on Wednesday over security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state saying that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi refused to get "on the phone to either address the matter or solve it" after the Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockage by some protesters about 30 kilometres from Hussainiwala.

Nadda, who made a series of tweets, alleged that the protestors in the poll-bound state were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear.

Nadda said it is sad that the PM's visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. "But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab," he said.

The BJP chief said the state police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally and large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police and connivance with protestors.

"To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain any one who believes in democratic principles," he said.

"What is extremely worrisome is that this incident was also a big security lapse as far as the PM is concerned. Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear. In doing they did not bother that the PM was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh and other martyrs, and lay the foundation stone for key development works," he added.

He alleged that the Punjab government was "anti-development and has no respect for freedom fighters too".Nadda said Congress government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM Modi's programmes fearing defeat in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"By their cheap antics,Congress Gov in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters too. Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM Narendra Modi Ji's programmes in the state," he said.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement said "Also in view of the contingency plan the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road , which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added.

Government sources said what was witnessed on the flyover was "a surprising scene of connivance between Punjab police and so called protestors".They said only Punjab police knew the precise route of the PM and "never has such police behavior been witnessed".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor