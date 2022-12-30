Punjab govt should take terror alerts seriously: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Dec 30 BJP's national General Secretary Tarun Chugh has urged the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab to take terror alerts in the state seriously and initiate action against the same.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Chugh alleged that certain forces are trying to vitiate the state's atmosphere for several years and they have been strengthened ever since AAP assumed power in the state.

Chugh said that even after nine months of assuming power, the state government has not refuted the claims made in a video by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) of terror funds being used in government's formation.

He also claimed that an atmosphere of fear and confusion has been created in Punjab after AAP assumed office, adding that there has been a rise kidnapping cases in the state.

Responding to a question about Rahul Gandhi's security during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, Chugh said the government provided complete security to the Congress leader during his visit and wound continue to do so in the future.

He added that the Congress is on the verge of dying, and Rahul Gandhi is trying hard to save it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor