Punjab to bring back people stranded abroad: NRI Affairs Minister

Chandigarh, July 7 State NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said that the the Punjab government will take all possible steps to help Punjabis stranded abroad to return home safely and will take strict action against the rogue travel agents.

He said the government has resolved to take strict action against the travel agents who are doing the illegal business and cheating the youth. A special meeting has been called on July 11 in which the matter of taking strict action against the erring travel agents would be discussed.

The minister said that the government is committed to the welfare of the youth and will not allow injustice to any youth. The government will provide all possible help to the young boys and girls, who are trapped abroad due to the fraud, to return home, and they should contact the NRI department of Punjab.

Due to the minister’s efforts, a woman trapped in Iraq was brought back safely. She had gone to Iraq from Amritsar to improve her financial condition. She was trapped there by an agent of Gurdaspur who kept all her money and passport. On her return, the minister went to the Amritsar airport to receive her.

--IANS

