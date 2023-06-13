Rahul again hops onto truck, this time from Washington to New York

Washington, June 13 Days after he took a truck ride from Murthal to Ambala in Haryana to listen to the problems of truck drivers, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who's presently in the US, took a similar ride from Washington to New York and engaged in conversation with the Indian truck driver that centred around their daily lives.

The former Wayanad MP travelled took a 190-km "American Truck Yatra" from Washington to New York.

He travelled with Indian-origin driver Taljinder Singh, Vicky Gill and his companion Ranjeet Singh Banipal, and the journey ended with a breakfast at a roadside eatery.

During the ride, Rahul Gandhi asked several questions. He also noted that the trucks in the US are designed keeping in mind the safety and comfort of the driver, which is not the case in India.

During his conversation, it was highlighted that while truck drivers in India struggle to make ends meet due to meagre wages and record price rise, their American counterparts receive dignity for their labour with decent wages as they earn about Rs four to five lakh a month.

During his conversation with Gill about the rising prices of commodities, inflation and politics in India, Rahul Gandhi noted that no religion teaches one to spread hatred.

The Congress leader also listened to popular Punjabi singer late Sidhu Moosewala's songs along the way. Moosewala was killed in Punjab in May last year.

Rahul Gandhi said that while truck drivers in India don't get respite from long working hours, and stay away from their loved ones for long durations, those in America have a system that centres around 'driver's comfort'.

"There are a lot of lessons we can draw from the American truck industry to plan a new vision for the truck industry in India. Indian truck drivers are the lifeline of our logistics and deserve a life of dignity too," the Congress said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor