"Rahul Gandhi called me; asked to work together:" DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was announced to be the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka said that Rahul Gandhi called him asking everyone in the party to work "together".

"Everything is well, everything will be well, everything is going to be well. We had made a one-line decision that whatever the high command will decide, we will abide by it. Ultimately Rahul Gandhi called me and said that you all have to work together," Shivakumar said while talking to the reporters.

He further said that whatever the formula has been generated, everyone in the party has accepted that.

"Also, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called us and gave this regard. We all have accepted, whatever the formula has been generated," he added.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaih was named Karnataka's new Chief Minister.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar was named as the Deputy Chief Minister by the party's high command.

After the announcement, Shivakumar earlier said that he is not upset with the decision and there was a long way to go.

The party leadership held a series of meetings over the past four days and several formulas were mooted before a decision was arrived.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats

