Rahul Gandhi cannot be Savarkar even in his wildest dream: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, March 26 Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for the latter's remarks that he is not Savarkar.

Thakur, in a series of tweets, reminded Rahul that he could never become "Veer Savarkar even in his wildest dreams" because Veer Savarkar's name stands for grit, determination, staunch patriotism for Bharat, selflessness and commitment to the motherland.

Savarkar neither spent six months in a year holidaying abroad nor did he seek intervention from foreign powers, the Union Minister said.

When Savarkar went to Britain, he waged a war against the British in order to free mother India from slavery, Thakur added.

He said such was the respect for Veer Savarkar's patriotism that none other than Shaheed Bhagat Singh had gone to Ratnagiri himself and arranged a Punjabi version of the immortal book 'India's First War of Independence' by Savarkar to have it printed in Punjab.

He said that Savarkar did not earn such immortal respect from his countrymen for nothing. All the well known leaders and thinkers of those times were in awe of Savarkar's patriotism and courage.

THe BJP leader particularly mentioned the Kakinada session of the Congress in 1923 where a special resolution was also passed in honour of Veer Savarkar.

Thakur also asserted that Rahul Gandhi had not only tried to malign a hero like Veer Savarkar but has also forgotten the legacy of his grandmother, late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Had Rahul Gandhi read the letter written by Indira Gandhi extolling the heroism of Veer Savarkar, he would realise his mistake in comparing himself with such a patriot. Indira Gandhi not only recognised Veer Savarkar's contribution but also released a stamp in his memory," Thakur added.

The Union Minister also posted the link of a documentary produced during Indira Gandhi's tenure.

He reiterated that when no patriot of those times said anything negative about Veer Savarkar and instead admired his patriotism and courage, Rahul Gandhi is insulting the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and his own grandmother by criticising Veer Savarkar mindlessly.



