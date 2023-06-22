"Rahul Gandhi doesn't have greed for power...he could have become PM earlier": Bihar Congress Chief

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 22 : Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi does not have the greed for power as he could have become Prime Minister after the party's victory in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't have the greed for power or chair. He could have also become PM earlier when the party registered victory in 2009. Because of his contributions our party also performed well in Uttar Pradesh in that election," Singh told ANI.

He further stated that every worker in the Congress party wants Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister.

"Their whole family (Gandhi Family) has always worked for public service. Congress workers want him to become PM but that doesn't mean he wants the same. Whoever Congress and Rahul Gandhi want can become the PM after defeating BJP because Congress will win the majority of the seats. So Congress party, president Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will have a say in deciding who will become PM," he said.

Earlier, various senior Congress leaders have expressed that Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

On being asked whether Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister in 2024, Pawan Khera said that it will be decided in the 2024 polls.

"Only 2024 will decide it but if you ask us, then, definitely Rahul Gandhi should become PM," he said.

In this regard, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi deserves to be the Indian National Congress's (INC) Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections.

"Rahul Gandhi must come out as the 2024 Prime Ministerial candidate for Congress, we will definitely win," CM Baghel said.

Opposition parties are meeting in Patna on June 23 which is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls.

