Rahul Gandhi should speak responsibly, see the reality: RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale on Cong leader's remarks on Sangh

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said that the Congress leader should speak responsibly and see the reality.

Addressing a press conference in Panipat on Tuesday, the RSS General Secretary said, "I think there is no reason to comment on it. He (Rahul Gandhi) follows his own political agenda. About his remarks on Sangh, I would just say that his ancestors have also said many things about Sangh. But the truth is in front of everyone and everybody knows the reality of RSS".

"Being a leader of the main opposition party, he (Rahul Gandhi) should speak more responsibly and see the reality," Hosabale added.

Earlier this month, during an interaction at the Chatham House in London, Congres leader Rahul Gandhi termed RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The nature of democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS - a fundamentalist, fascist organisation has basically captured pretty much all of India's institutions."

He further added, "RSS is a secret society. It is built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood, and the idea is to use the democratic contest to come to power and then subvert the democratic contest afterwards".

( With inputs from ANI )

