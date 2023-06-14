Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar summoned in defamation case filed by BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 : A special court on Wednesday issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with a defamation case.

The case was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over advertisements released by the Congress before the recent Karnataka Assembly elections.

BJP secretary Keshava Prasad filed the case on May 9.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi lost his membership of the Lok Sabha after being convicted by the Surat's Sessions Court in a criminal defamation case.

The case pertained to a remark Rahul made using the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as their surname?".

