Rahul Gandhi to speak on no-confidence motion after major BJP leaders' participation: Sources

New Delhi, Aug 8 The surprise decision by Congress not fielding Rahul Gandhi to initiate the discussion on the no-confidence motion, was taken as part of a well thought strategy, according to which he will speak after some big leaders from the BJP have spoken.

Party sources said that this decision was taken as part of a strategy of not exposing Gandhi to all the attack, which he would have faced, if he had spoken first.

Also as the no-confidence motion is against the government and since the Prime Minister was not in the House today, it was decided to field Rahul Gandhi towards the end of the discussion, which is to continue till August 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion on August 10.

"Had he spoken first, then BJP speakers would have reacted to it all through the day. So Rahul Gandhi will speak much later so that he can counter all points," a party source said.

Congress sources further informed that it was a last minute decision not to allow Rahul Gandhi to initiate the discussion.

Earlier in the morning, the Congress had given a letter to Speaker's office, informing that Rahul Gandhi will initiate the discussion.

However as Gaurav Gogoi, who had moved the no-confidence motion, stood up to initiate the discussion in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi sought to know why Gandhi wasn't initiating the discussion, as the Congress had intimated about it to the Speaker.

To this, Gogoi responded that should the remarks made by the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber be revealed in the House.

This evoked a sharp retort from home minister Amit Shah, who said the member cannot make unsubstantiated claims about the Prime Minister.

Treasury benches could also be seen protesting over the matter, with opposition members too shouting back.

--IANS

ans/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor