Rahul Gandhi to visit Srinagar today
By IANS | Published: February 15, 2023 06:03 AM2023-02-15T06:03:02+5:302023-02-15T06:10:07+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 15 Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member, Rahul Gandhi is arriving here on Wednesday on a personal visit.
Congress sources said Rahul Gandhi will leave for Gulmarg ski resort immediately after his arrival in Srinagar.
"He is scheduled to spend a few days in Gulmarg during his personal visit. Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah is likely to join Rahul during his vacation in Gulmarg", sources said.
