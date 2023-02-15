Rahul Gandhi to visit Srinagar today

Srinagar, Feb 15 Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member, Rahul Gandhi is arriving here on Wednesday on a personal visit.

Congress sources said Rahul Gandhi will leave for Gulmarg ski resort immediately after his arrival in Srinagar.

"He is scheduled to spend a few days in Gulmarg during his personal visit. Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah is likely to join Rahul during his vacation in Gulmarg", sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor