May 20, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sriperumbudur in TN cancelled

Chennai, May 20 Tamil Nadu unit Congress president, K.S. Alagiri, on Saturday said the scheduled visit of former INC chief Rahul Gandhi to Sriperumbudur to attend the death anniversary of his father Rajiv Gandhi on May 21 has been cancelled.

He said that the visit of the Gandhi scion was cancelled due to certain unavoidable circumstances. The Congress state president, however, said that all the other programmes that would be conducted at Sriperumbudur would continue as planned.

"The death anniversary function of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi will be conducted as planned earlier. Rahul Gandhi cannot attend the programme on May 21 due to certain unavoidable circumstances. However, all leaders of Tamil Nadu Congress including myself and party legislative party leader, Selvaperuthungai will attend various functions," Alagiri told .

