Rahul gone, power gone from Rajasthan, quips BJP leader

Jaipur, Jan 9 Terming the BJP's 'Janakrosh Yatra' in Rajasthan as "historic" in the nation, party state in charge Arun Singh said that it covered 1.15 lakh km,, which happened for the first time in the history of the country and the state, while 92 lakh leaflets were also distributed to the common people, as 200 chariots were run in 200 assembly seats.

He said that the Jan Aakrosh Yatra reached all panchayats and villages of Rajasthan and more than 62,000 Nukkad Sabhas and Choupals were held. Contact has been made with more than 1.20 crore people of Rajasthan, and the message has reached 8 crore people of the state, he said.

Singh also mocked the Ashok Gehlot government, saying that "Rahul gone, power gone", in Rajasthan on the present power crisis in the state, while targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He claimed that there is resentment against the Congress government in Rajasthan among the people, adding that the farmers of Rajasthan are saying that when Rahul Gandhi reached Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, there was electricity, but as soon as he left, the electricity has also gone in those areas.

Congress government's lacunae came to fore via this yatra, including crime against women, breach of promise to the youth, failure to fulfil the promise of loan waiver to farmers, due to which the farmer of Rajasthan is forced to commit suicide and now the public will say good bye to the Congress government from Rajasthan in 2023, Singh said.

Terming the Rajasthan government as anti-youth, he accused it of playing with their future, noting 16 times, exam papers have been leaked in a row, and there is definitely involvement of the people sitting in the government, while Gehlot is constantly trying to save them.

If elections are held now, a BJP government with a three-fourth majority will be formed in Rajasthan under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

