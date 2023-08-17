Rahul in Ladakh on 2-day visit

Leh, August 17 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Ladakh on a two-day visit and received a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers at the Leh airport.

Although the Congress MP visited Srinagar and Jammu twice earlier this yeat, he however did not travel to Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi has not revealed any plans of his Ladakh trip, according to a party source

In January, the Congress leader Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.

