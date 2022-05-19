Rahul leaves for UK to address Cambridge University on 'India@75'

New Delhi, May 19 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday flew to the UK to attend a Cambridge University programme where he will be speaking "India@75", the challenges and way ahead for a resilient-modern India.

Gandhi will be speaking on May 23, holding a conversation with Dr Shruti Kapila of Corpus Christi College.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, said that Gandhi will address and interact at Cambridge University on "India at 75", and also speak on "Ideas for India" Conference at London and "interact with Indian diaspora on what the present and future holds".

Gandhi participated from in the party's three-day "Chintan Shivir" where the Congress derived a strategy to take on the BJP and decided to hit on streets from June 15, and begin a major programme, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Kaniyakumari, on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

