Rahul not visiting Narasimha Rao's memorial shows Congress' "little" respect for non-Gandhi leaders: Former PM's grandson

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leader NV Subhash and grandson of PV Narasimha Rao on Monday alleged that Congress has "little" respect for a non-Gandhi party leader while citing the instance of Rahul Gandhi not paying tributes to the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi addressed a rally near Indira Gandhi's statue in Hyderabad but "deliberately" left without paying tribute to Narasimha Rao.

The remarks of the BJP leader came after Rahul Gandhi did not visit Ekta Sthal to pay tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao while he paid tributes to former prime ministers including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the national capital on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said, "Visiting of memorials of former Prime Ministers in Delhi by Rahul Gandhi clearly shows that the party has little respect for its non-Gandhi veteran leaders who had sacrificed their lives for the country as well as for strengthening of the party. During the course of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials and paid tribute to former PMs including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and even Atal Bihari Vajpayee but didn't pay tribute to non-Gandhi PM PV Narasimha Rao."

"During his yatra in Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally near Indira Gandhi's statue, but he left deliberately without paying tribute to Narasimha Rao," he added.

Subhash alleged that Congress' history is a testimony that the party "never recognized" the services of a leader not belonging to the Gandhi family. The BJP leader cited the example of Narasimha Rao, he alleged that Congress did not give him a respectful farewell after his demise.

"The history of the Congress party shows that it never recognized or acknowledged the services of its non-Gandhi family leaders like deputy prime minister late Sardar Vallabbhai Patel and former prime minister late PV Narasimha Rao. The party did not give a respectful farewell to PV Narasimha Rao after his death," he alleged.

"Had PV Narasimha Rao not become Prime Minister in 1991 the existence of the Congress party would have disappeared, he said adding that Congress never acknowledged the services of P V Narasimha Rao who was known as an economic reformer who successfully had put the economy of the country on right track," Subhash added.

Taking a swipe at Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said that it is a "futile walking exercise".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor